OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G, Nord Buds 2r earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

OnePlus has launched a bunch of devices at its launch event in India including OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds. OnePlus Nord 3 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon on July 15, during its upcoming Prime Day sale.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, Nord Buds 2r earbuds India prices

OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999 while 16GB RAM + 256GB RAM storage variant will cost you Rs 37,999. The smartphone is available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on July 15 on Amazon.In and OnePlus’ official website.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is also launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 28,999. It is available in an Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour variant. It will go on sale in August this year.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is priced at Rs 2,199 in India and is available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants. It is now available for purchase across OnePlus’ official website, OnePlus store app, Amazon.in , Flipkart.com , Myntra.com, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. OnePlus Nord 3 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC. It offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 13 based OxygenOS 13.1.

For photography, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 16MP front camera, just like OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds specifications

The affordable Nord earbuds house 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, dual microphone and AI Clear Call feature. They also support Dolby Atmos.

The all-new #OnePlusNordBuds2r is here!

Get thumping bass, 8 hours of playback, crisp and dynamic vocals; all for INR 2199

Available now: https://t.co/0kPJ8doKww pic.twitter.com/p7YdtbpabY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 5, 2023

The earbuds can offer 8 hours of battery each while the case offers up to 38 hours of battery life. The case comes with a Type-C port for charging. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and 94ms ultra-low latency.

Nord Buds 2r comes with IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. The earbuds support Fast Pairing but only on OnePlus 6 and above devices, and Android 11 or later devices.

