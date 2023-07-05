Apple iPhone 15 series leaks suggest bigger batteries, new colour options

Apple iPhone 15 series models are expected to come with bigger batteries and new colour variants this year. The iPhone 15 series is likely to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models this year.

iPhone 15 series might come with bigger batteries

As per a report by ITHome citing Foxconn, Apple will increase the capacity of iPhone 15 series battery by 18 per cent as compared to iPhone 14 models. It further reveals that iPhone 15 will come with a 3,877 mAh battery, iPhone 15 Plus will house a 4,912 mAh battery, iPhone 15 Pro might come with a 3,650 mAh battery and the iPhone 15 Pro Max model might come equipped with a 4,852 mAh battery.

Notably, iPhone 14 comes houses a 3,279 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus model has a 4,323 mAh battery, iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 3,650 mAh battery and iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with a 4,323 mAh battery.

A Weibo post suggests that iPhone 15 Pro’s base variant will offer 256GB internal storage. Up till now, the base variant of Pro and non-Pro models offered 128GB storage only.

iPhone 15 series new colour variants

Going by a report by 9to5Mac, iPhone 15 Pro is likely to come with a new crimson colour variant, which will be different from the current Product (Red) color variant. The report suggests that this colour variant “may be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple option, but “still very deep”.

In addition to this, Apple might also bring a new green colour option for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. As per the report, these colour variants are likely to be “close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11”. Notably, this colour variant didn’t return in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lineup.

In total, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to launch in three new colour variants: light blue, pink and now new green.

