OnePlus Nord 3 India launch teased online: Expected price, specifications, more

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to launch soon in India. The company has officially teased the launch of the smartphone on its community forum. OnePlus has launched a new “The Lab” campaign with the caption, “The next Nord”. The smartphone is rumoured to debut in India in July.

In this teaser, the company stated, “Something new is coming! Before the official launch event and product name reveal, we are thrilled to announce the opening of The Lab. Would you like to be among the first to experience and review the device before anyone else? The lab is right here, waiting for you. We'll be selecting 6 reviewers to review the upcoming Nord product.”

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G might feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and will offer 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options along with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to come with OnePlus’ signature alert slider on the right edge and an IR blaster. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it is expected to come up with a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to launch in India at a starting price of Rs 30,000- Rs 32,000.

