Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5, Tab S9 Ultra, Watch 6 to launch at Unpacked 2023: Report

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event soon. A recent leak has revealed that the company will launch Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 and four more devices at the upcoming global launch event. These include smartwatches, earbuds and a tablet. The company is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul this year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected launches

As per the tipster Evan Blass, Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 3. The tipster even shared the official teasers of the upcoming devices revealing their design and more details. Notably, the tweet has now been deleted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected specifications

In terms of design, Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to come with the same design as its predecessor including the triple rear camera setup. It is also likely to come with support for S Pen, just like Galaxy Z Fold4.

Tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with MySmartPrice has revealed that the foldable smartphone will feature is 7.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display. Galaxy Z Fold5 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM.

For photography, it might come with a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it is rumoured to feature a 4MP on the inner display and a 10MP camera on the out display.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 25E fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to come with a larger display than its predecessor. It is expected to go up against Moto Razr Ultra 40 and Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

As per the leaked images, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatch is expected to come with a rotating bezel, unlike Galaxy Watch 6. They are likely to come with the same circular design and different strap styles. Last year, Galaxy Watch 5 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is confirmed to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to Ultra, Samsung might also launch Galaxy Tab S9 at the event. The Ultra model is likely to feature thinner bezels along with the S Pen. This model is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earbuds are likely to look similar to their previous generation. Not much has been revealed about the earbuds just yet. As per the leaked images, they will be available in a white colour option. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were launched in India at Rs 17,999.

