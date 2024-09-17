OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with ANC, 43 hours battery life launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus has launched its budget-friendly TWS earbuds called OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in India. The highlights of the earbuds include support for active noise cancellation, up to 43 hours of battery life, silicon ear tips for comfortable fit, and support for Google Fast Pair. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro were launched in India recently and are selling at Rs 3,299.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India price, sale offers

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earbuds are launched at Rs 2,299 in India. They are available in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colour variants.

They will go on sale in India on September 20 across the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. For offline buyers, they will also be available on Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a Rs 200 discount on ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards. Additionally, OnePlus is offering a Rs 200 discount to students on its website and Store app.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 comes with 12.4 mm titanised diaphragm audio drivers. According to OnePlus, these earbuds feature a larger rear cavity and a lighter copper wire coil, enhancing bass performance. OnePlus claims these earbuds deliver enhanced bass performance due to a larger rear cavity and a lighter copper wire coil. To further elevate the bass experience, the earbuds incorporate BassWave 2.0 technology, allowing for adjustable bass levels up to 10 dB.

In terms of battery, OnePlus claims up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC, and up to 43 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support fast charging, delivering 11 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4, dual connection, and Google Fast Pair for easy pairing with Android devices.