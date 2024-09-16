Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 date announced: Check offers, deals and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 will begin in India on September 27, same as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Prime members will get early access on September 26 itself. Amazon has announced that buyers will get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank card payments. They will get offers and discounts on laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty, and more during this sale.

Related Articles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on smartphones

As per the Amazon sale teaser, smartphones that will be available on discounts and offers will include OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Redmi 13C, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Razr Ultra, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A55, Poco X6 Neo 5G and more.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Apple iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. Buyers will get Rs 2,500 discount on SBI Bank cards. Additionally, buyers will also get Rs 3,500 extra off on exchange. This will bring down the total cost to Rs 39,999. It will be available in Starlight, Product (Red), Blue, Green, Pink and Midnight colour variants.

The company will announce major smartphone deals on September 20 at 3 pm. Buyers will also get discounts on Tecno Phantom V Flip, Honor 200 5G, Oppo F27 Pro and more.

Commenting on the date reveal Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India stated, “The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 promises to offer customers a wide selection, brand new product launches, great deals, convenient shopping experience, fast and reliable deliveries, easy and flexible payment options and much more. We are excited to enhance the festive spirit with our sellers, brand partners, delivery associates, and together we will spread the excitement of festive preparation for millions of households across India. We anticipate a promising festive season and invite customersto join us in our celebration of TaiyaariKaTyohaar!”

Notably, Flipkart will give offers on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max during the same. As for the Android devices, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and other smartphones, will also be available at lower price. It will begin on September 26 for Plus members.