OnePlus Summer Launch event: OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R, Pad 2, Nord Buds 2 Pro to launch today

OnePlus will be conducting the Summer Launch event, unveiling a range of new gadgets. The event, happening in Milan, Italy, will introduce the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro. You can also watch the live stream of the event. It starts at 6:30 PM IST and will be available live on all OnePlus social media platforms.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected specs and price

The highlight of the event is the OnePlus Nord 4, a premium mid-range smartphone. Here's what to expect from the phone:

Display: 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED, 2772x1240 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2150 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

Memory and Storage: LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 14, with four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

Camera: 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 16MP front camera.

Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, alert slider, advanced cooling technology.

Battery: 5,500mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Price: Expected around Rs 27,999.



OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is another exciting product debuting at the event:

Display: 12.1-inch IPS LCD with 3K resolution.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Cameras: 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

Battery: 9,510mAh with 67W fast charging.

Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

Expected Price: Rs 45,999.

Accessories: Smart Keyboard (Rs 11,999) and Stylo 2 stylus (Rs 5,000).



OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is anticipated to be a budget-friendly version of the OnePlus Watch 2, maintaining essential features at a more affordable price. Specific details are still under wraps but the images shared by the company show the Watch 2R will get a circular metal casing.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro

OnePlus is also launching its first Nord Buds Pro with 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). More details will be revealed during the event.

Stay tuned to the Bussiness Today to catch all the announcements and detailed features of these new gadgets from OnePlus.