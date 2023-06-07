OnePlus to launch its first foldable smartphone in August: Report

OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone called OnePlus Fold in August this year. Previously, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced that OnePlus’s foldable phone will launch in Q 2023. A report by 91Mobile suggests that OnePlus Fold will debut in early August in New York.

If this report is to be believed, OnePlus Fold will launch a couple of weeks after the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India. Samsung is rumoured to host its Galaxy Unpacked global launch event on July 26 this year.

Unlike Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Fold will likely be launched in all global markets with OnePlus’ presence including India, the US, and others.

OnePlus Fold expected specifications, features

It is expected that OnePlus Fold will be the rebranded version of Oppo Find N3 that will debut in China in August. OnePlus Fold is likely to feature an 8-inch inner foldable display with QHD+ resolution and a 6.5-inch outer FHD+ display. Both the displays are expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is likely to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, OnePlus Fold might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP periscope lens. For selfies, it is likely to sport two 32MP front-facing cameras, one on each screen.

OnePlus Fold is expected to be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging.

Motorola has also recently confirmed to launch its foldable smartphone series in India this month. The company will launch Moto Razr 40 series that includes Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

In other news, OnePlus has recently launched an India-exclusive OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition at a price of Rs 64,999. The smartphone comes with a unique microcrystalline rock material that offers a marble-like finish.

