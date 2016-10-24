Diwali Deals: OnePlus's Re 1 flash sale to start today

After Xiaomi, OnePlus will join the band wagon of Diwali mega sales, with the Diwali Dash Sale, on its newly launched ecommerce store. Similar to Xiaomi's Re 1 sale, OnePlus will also be selling OnePlus accessories and handsets after users register for the event.

The Diwali Dash Sale will be held between October 24 and October 26 and the flash sales will happen thrice a day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM. Users who want to avail the sale offers will have to sign up with OnePlus store. Then share details like phone number and address. At the end of the process the user will have to share a #DiwaliDashSale post on any of their social media accounts.

Buyers can also "level up" their chances of winning the more by either sharing it to other social media accounts or verifying the OnePlus device they own. They can also enhance their chances by purchasing OnePlus accessories from the e-store.

Unlike other Re1 flash sales, the user will not be aware of the product they purchase. At the beginning of the sale they will have to draw Mystery Boxes. These mystery boxes can have any OnePlus product in them, including the OnePlus 3 Soft Gold version.

One user will only be able to draw one Mystery Box from their respective accounts. Once the Mystery Box will be in the cart, the user will have to make a payment of Re 1, and only then will the product be revealed. Un-paid boxes will be retracted automatically if the user doesn't complete the payment within 3 hours of the sale.