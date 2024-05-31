OpenAI board defends CEO Sam Altman against allegations made by former members

OpenAI's board has addressed allegations from former board members Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley regarding the dismissal of CEO Sam Altman last year. In an article published in The Economist, the current board members refuted claims that Altman's ouster was due to concerns over AI safety.

The board's review concluded that the decision to dismiss Altman was not linked to issues about the speed of AI development or any statements made to investors or partners. They emphasized Altman's transparency and collegiality during their interactions.

The board said, "In six months of nearly daily contact with the company, we have found Altman highly forthcoming on all relevant issues and consistently collegial with his management team."

Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley, who left the board when Altman returned as CEO, defended their decision to dismiss him. They cited their duty to ensure independent oversight and protect OpenAI's mission.

Toner disclosed on The Ted AI Show podcast that the board was unaware of ChatGPT’s launch until it went public, criticising Altman for withholding information and misrepresenting company activities. Toner claimed Altman did not disclose his ownership of the OpenAI startup fund, which eroded the board’s trust. By October 2023, the board had already considered his dismissal.

Toner and McCauley also expressed concerns about OpenAI's self-governance, pointing to Altman's return and the departure of senior safety-focused staff.

The board, chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, agreed on the need for effective AI regulation. They confirmed that OpenAI has been in discussions with government officials about generative AI issues. OpenAI also announced the formation of a safety and security committee led by board members as it starts training its next AI model.