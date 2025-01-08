OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faces sexual abuse lawsuit from sister, calls allegations 'entirely untrue'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is facing a lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, claims that Sam abused Annie from 1997 to 2006, starting when Annie was three and Sam was 12.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged abuse took place at their family home in Clayton, Missouri, occurring several times a week over nine years. The filing alleges the abuse began with oral sex and later involved penetration. It also claims Annie has suffered severe emotional distress and depression, effects that are expected to persist indefinitely.

This is the first time Annie has brought her allegations to court, despite previously making similar claims on platforms like X. She is represented by attorney Ryan Mahoney, who specialises in sexual assault cases. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000.

Sam Altman, along with his mother Connie and brothers Max and Jack, issued a statement on X denying Annie's allegations and describing them as utterly untrue. They expressed concern for her mental health, highlighting a history of struggles.

The family statement detailed their support for Annie over the years, including financial aid and medical care, but claimed she has continued to demand more resources and make serious accusations.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

The lawsuit adds a new layer to a long-standing family dispute, with the Altman family emphasising the emotional toll it has taken. They expressed frustration at Annie's refusal to seek conventional treatment for her issues.

The legal proceedings will now assess the validity of the claims. A jury trial has been requested, but no timeline has been set. The Altman family has called for understanding and compassion, hoping Annie finds peace and stability.

This case underscores the complexities of personal struggles, mental health challenges, and family dynamics in the public eye. As the lawsuit unfolds, it is expected to garner significant attention from legal and tech industry observers.