Sam Altman reflects on OpenAI’s journey to AGI, sets sights on superintelligence

As OpenAI celebrates the two-year anniversary of ChatGPT, CEO Sam Altman has shared insights into the company’s evolution, the challenges of pioneering artificial general intelligence (AGI), and its ambitions for the future. In a reflective blog post, Altman revisited milestones since OpenAI’s inception nearly nine years ago, calling the journey “extraordinary and humbling.”

“We started OpenAI because we believed AGI was possible and could be the most impactful technology in human history,” Altman wrote. “Our goal was to build it responsibly and ensure it broadly benefits society.”

The launch of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, marked a turning point for OpenAI and the AI industry. Initially conceived as a demo for “Chat With GPT-3.5,” ChatGPT became a global phenomenon, accelerating AI adoption and reshaping public understanding of the technology.

“We always knew the AI revolution would kick off at some point, but we didn’t expect ChatGPT to be the catalyst,” Altman admitted. Since then, OpenAI has scaled its user base from 100 million to over 300 million weekly active users and released new products that solve real-world problems.

However, the journey wasn’t without challenges. Altman described the last two years as the most “rewarding yet stressful” period of his life, filled with both triumphs and setbacks. “Moving at high velocity in uncharted waters is both exhilarating and immensely stressful,” he noted.

Altman also reflected on a turbulent period in late 2023 when he was unexpectedly fired by OpenAI’s board. Describing it as a “failure of governance,” Altman emphasised the importance of building trust, credibility, and diverse viewpoints within leadership.

“Looking back, I wish I had done some things differently. It was a humbling experience that made me a better leader,” he acknowledged. The crisis, which sparked days of uncertainty, ultimately led to reforms in OpenAI’s governance structure.

Altman credited industry figures Ron Conway and Brian Chesky for their critical support during the episode, describing their actions as “above and beyond the call of duty.”

Altman revealed that OpenAI now has a clear understanding of how to build AGI, with 2025 poised to mark the first integration of AI agents into the workforce. These tools, Altman believes, will transform industries and supercharge productivity.

Beyond AGI, OpenAI’s focus is shifting toward superintelligence, a milestone Altman described as “the ultimate frontier.” He envisions superintelligent AI accelerating scientific discovery and global prosperity. “Superintelligent tools could massively increase abundance and innovation, far beyond what humanity is capable of achieving alone,” he said.

While these aspirations may sound like science fiction, Altman stressed the importance of cautious and incremental deployment to ensure AI systems remain safe and beneficial. “We are confident in our vision, but we know it requires careful execution and broad collaboration with society,” he said.

Throughout the post, Altman expressed gratitude to OpenAI’s employees, partners, and supporters for enabling the company’s mission. Reflecting on the rapid evolution of AI, he highlighted the industry’s ability to adapt to unprecedented challenges.

“Nine years ago, we didn’t know what OpenAI would become. Even now, we’re still learning,” he admitted. But with its commitment to innovation, safety, and collaboration, OpenAI is confident it will remain at the forefront of AI development.