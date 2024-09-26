OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts after longtime CTO Mira Murati steps down

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to the departure of Mira Murati, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, who announced she’s stepping down after six and a half years. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman credited Murati as a driving force behind OpenAI’s rise from a small research lab to one of the most influential AI companies in the world.

“Mira has been instrumental to OpenAI’s progress and growth,” Altman wrote. “I was saddened when she informed me this morning that she was leaving, but of course, I support her decision.”

Murati’s departure is not the only exit making waves at OpenAI. Altman also revealed that Research Chief Bob McGrew and Vice President of Research Barret Zoph are stepping down as well, with all three executives leaving independently, according to Altman, though the timing was coordinated to ensure a smoother leadership transition.

Murati has been a key figure behind OpenAI’s success, leading the development of breakthrough AI technologies like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex. Her work helped catapult OpenAI to the forefront of AI innovation, making it one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups in the world.

As CTO, Murati not only spearheaded technical advancements but also shaped the company’s thinking around AI ethics and safety, frequently engaging in debates about the societal implications of AI.

Altman highlighted her efforts in building a strong leadership team over the past year, one that will now take the reins as OpenAI navigates its next phase of growth. “Mira has been building out a strong bench of leaders that will continue our progress,” Altman noted.

Leadership shifts

Altman’s post also confirmed several key appointments. Mark Chen, a longtime OpenAI researcher, will take over as Senior Vice President of Research. This was part of a planned transition, though Altman acknowledged it’s happening sooner than expected. Chen will lead alongside Jakub Pachocki, now Chief Scientist, in driving OpenAI’s ambitious research agenda forward.

Other key appointments include Josh Achiam as Head of Mission Alignment, tasked with ensuring that OpenAI remains true to its broader goals, and Matt Knight, who will officially become Chief Information Security Officer. Both moves signal that while OpenAI is losing top talent, the company is doubling down on its future growth strategy.

The pressure of leading OpenAI

Altman didn’t shy away from acknowledging the intense pressure placed on leaders at OpenAI. “Being a leader at OpenAI is all-consuming,” he said. While it’s a privilege to work on advancing AI, Altman admitted the relentless demands of the job.

Murati’s departure, along with those of McGrew and Zoph, underscores the challenges of managing a company that’s not only building cutting-edge technology but doing so at breakneck speed. OpenAI, valued at over $150 billion, is balancing rapid innovation with complex ethical questions, all while reshuffling its leadership team.



Altman acknowledged that leadership changes are part of any company’s natural evolution, though he admitted this one feels especially abrupt. “We are not a normal company,” he said, referring to the intense scrutiny and pace OpenAI faces. He reassured the team that despite the leadership shakeup, OpenAI remains on solid footing.

As for Murati, her next steps are still unclear, but her departure leaves a significant gap at the company. Her influence on OpenAI’s technological and ethical direction will be hard to replace.

The leadership transition will be discussed further during an all-hands meeting, but Altman’s message is clear: OpenAI is charging ahead with a new generation of leaders, even as it says goodbye to one of its most influential figures.