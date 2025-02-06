OpenAI eyes consumer hardware market with potential AI-powered devices, humanoid robots

OpenAI may be preparing to expand beyond software and step into the consumer hardware space, including AI-powered smart devices and humanoid robots. A new trademark application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 31 lists a variety of potential products, from wearable tech and AR/VR headsets to AI chipsets and programmable robots.

While a trademark filing alone does not confirm imminent product launches, the extensive list of devices suggests that OpenAI is actively exploring AI-driven consumer technology and robotics.

The USPTO application outlines various categories of consumer electronics that OpenAI could potentially develop, including:

• Wearable tech – Smartwatches, smart jewellery, AR/VR glasses, and headphones

• AI chipsets – Designed to leverage quantum computing for optimizing AI models

• Streaming devices – Smart home media and IoT-based automation solutions

• Humanoid robots – “User-programmable” robots, indicating potential customizable AI-powered automation

The mention of quantum-powered AI chipsets is particularly significant, as OpenAI has previously focused on optimizing large language models like ChatGPT. This suggests a possible shift toward developing AI-specific hardware to reduce reliance on existing chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD.

The mention of humanoid robots aligns with OpenAI’s growing investment in robotics. The company is a backer of Figure AI, 1X Technologies, and Physical Intelligence, all of which are developing next-generation robotic systems.

Additionally, OpenAI has previously listed job openings for research engineers in robotics, fueling speculation that it could be working on human-like AI-driven robots. The “user-programmable” aspect in the filing hints at robots that could be trained for various tasks using generative AI, much like how AI models are fine-tuned for different applications.

A similar approach is being explored by Nvidia’s Cosmos platform, which simulates real-world scenarios to train robots and autonomous vehicles.

While OpenAI has not officially announced any hardware projects, CEO Sam Altman recently spoke about the company’s interest in AI-powered devices. In an interview with South Korean publication The Elec, Altman revealed that OpenAI is exploring partnerships to develop generative AI-powered consumer products.

This suggests that instead of manufacturing its own devices, OpenAI may collaborate with existing tech firms to bring AI-driven hardware to the market.

Despite the ambitious trademark filing, OpenAI has not yet confirmed any hardware development plans. While some elements—such as AI chipsets and robotics—align with its ongoing research, there are no official announcements regarding upcoming smart devices, wearables, or home automation products.