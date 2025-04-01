OpenAI lands historic $40 billion investment led by SoftBank, hits $300 billion valuation amid AI boom

OpenAI has closed a jaw-dropping $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank, pushing its valuation to a staggering $300 billion, in what’s now being called the largest private tech funding round in history, according to CNBC.

Bloomberg reported that the funding deal will see OpenAI receive an immediate $10 billion, $7.5 billion from SoftBank, and an additional $2.5 billion from a syndicate of investors. The remaining $30 billion is expected by the end of the year, contingent on the AI powerhouse formalising its transition to a for-profit model. Should that not happen, OpenAI could reportedly forfeit up to 25% of the agreed funding.

This investment follows on the heels of OpenAI’s ambitious $500 billion Stargate initiative, which is a massive AI infrastructure project being developed in partnership with Oracle, Abu Dhabi’s MGX, and SoftBank, aiming to build high-performance datacentres over the next four years.

OpenAI’s public appeal is showing no signs of slowing. Earlier this week, CEO Sam Altman posted that “ChatGPT gained one million users in a single hour,” largely driven by the rollout of its new ‘Images’ feature, which lets users generate Studio Ghibli-style art with a simple text prompt. The feature went viral almost instantly.

the chatgpt launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments i'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days.



we added one million users in the last hour. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 31, 2025

Altman also teased what’s coming next: “We will release a powerful new open-weight language model with reasoning in the coming months,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ChatGPT now reportedly serves 500 million people each week. An astonishing feat for a platform that only launched just over two years ago. Despite this, OpenAI is still in burn mode. Bloomberg reports the company is expecting to pull in $12.7 billion in revenue this year, up from $3.7 billion in 2024. It doesn’t expect to become cash-flow positive until 2029, by which time it projects annual revenue will hit $125 billion.