OpenAI-powered GitHub Copilot now available for public use for $19 per month

Microsoft's AI-based coding assistant ‘Github Copilot for Business’ is now available for public use following its testing phase that started in December last year. The tool is available at $19 per month.

“GitHub Copilot for Business is now available, as we bring the world’s first at-scale AI developer tool to any organization,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

According to GitHub data, the AI tool generated around 27 per cent of developers’ code files when it was introduced last year. Currently, for Java, it generates about 61 per cent of the code with an average of 46 per cent across all programming languages that are supported.

What is GitHub Copilot?

Github Copilot is a code completion tool that uses artificial intelligence to suggest code as developers write. It's based on OpenAI's GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) language model, which has been trained on a large corpus of programming code and can therefore generate code that's similar to what a human developer might write.

When a developer starts typing a line of code, Github Copilot will automatically suggest ways to complete the line, based on what it's learned from the corpus of code it has been trained on. The developer can then accept or reject the suggestion, or modify it as needed. Over time, as developers use GitHub Copilot more, it learns from their coding habits and becomes more accurate in its suggestions.

How does Github Copilot help developers/businesses?

Speed up development: One of the most obvious benefits of Github Copilot is that it can potentially save developers a lot of time. By automatically suggesting code as developers type, Github Copilot can help them write code faster and more efficiently, potentially speeding up the development process.

Improve code quality: Github Copilot can also help improve the quality of the code that developers write. By suggesting code that's similar to what other developers have written, it can help ensure that the code is following established best practices and is less likely to contain errors or bugs.

Reduce errors: Speaking of errors, Github Copilot can also help reduce them. By suggesting code that's more likely to be correct, it can help prevent developers from making mistakes and introducing bugs into the codebase.

Encourage collaboration: Github Copilot can also be used to encourage collaboration between developers. By suggesting code as developers write, it can help them work more closely together and potentially share knowledge and expertise.

