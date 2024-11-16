Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson showdown: Jake Paul outclasses Mike Tyson; Netflix faces widespread outage

Jake Paul outdid Mike Tyson in the much awaited Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson showdown. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul won the clash against Tyson 79-73. Paul started a bit slow in the first 2 rounds but gained control in the third round, not allowing Tyson to find his mojo back.

Related Articles

Tyson tried hard to fight back but could not defeat the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Global streaming giant Netflix shared a video of Paul bowing down to Tyson at the end of the match.

Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson at the end of the match. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/FUQGZVyADQ — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Amid the showdown, Netflix faced a widespread outage on Saturday. The outage disrupted the live stream of the much awaited boxing match between Paul and Tyson.

As per Downdetector, over 30,000 users in the US reported problems with the streaming giant. Of these, 87 per cent reported problems related to video streaming, 12 per cent with server connection and 1 per cent came with login related issues.

The outage primarily affected users in major US cities including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles. Users took to X (previously Twitter) to share their grievances.

"Your massive anticipated fight is not working. Was watching and was working ok, but the second Paul vs Tyson fight was about to start the stream dropped and hasn't come back. People should probably get fired for messing this up," a user said.

"Spent the whole fight reading comments about how no one else could watch the fight because I also could not watch the fight," a second user said.

"Ready to cancel my Netflix due to the freezing. You didn't anticipate the amount of people tuning in?" a user noted. "Netfix, you suck!!! So badly wanted to see Mike Tyson knock out Paul. Sitting on 25% buffer for the past 30 minutes," a fourth user mentioned.