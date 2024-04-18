‘OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini can end civilisation’: Elon Musk warns against use of these AI tools

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk has taken a jibe at popular AI chatbots called ChatGPT and Gemini, stating that these AI tools can lead to the “end of civilisation”. This was when Musk responded to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), by Canadian Professor Gad Saaf where he said “‘Truth is subjective’ is precisely the key tenet of postmodernism. This is why I refer to it as the granddaddy of all parasitic idea pathogens.”

Saad was referring to a recent speech by NPR CEO and President Katherine Maher, in which she said that ‘truth is subjective’.

Now imagine if this is programmed, explicitly or implicitly, into super powerful AI – it could end civilization.



Now, no need to imagine. It is already programmed into Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT. https://t.co/cioa8ruj3W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2024

While Musk has criticised AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini but he himself was part of OpenAI a few years back. He was one of the founding members of OpenAI, alongside Sam Altman in 2015. However, he parted ways from the company in 2018 stating that there was a “Conflict of Interest”. In a recent company blog, it was revealed that Musk decided to leave the company as he could not get full control of it. He has even suggested OpenAI to be merged with Tesla.

Not just this, Elon Musk has himself launched X's own AI chatbot called Grok. It is now available for X Premium and Premium+ users and is claimed to have a “sense of humour”. It is basically an AI assistant that answers your questions but with wit. It also has a rebellious streak. The latest Grok 1.5 is capable of working with visual data such has documents, drawings, graphs, snapshots, and images.

Notably, just last month, the tech billionare Elon Musk sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. He said that the company has abandoned the startup's original mission which was to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

