Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

OpenAI's ChatGPT now has a desktop app for macOS, promises enhanced user experience

During the demonstration showcased by OpenAI, users were given a glimpse of the ChatGPT desktop app.

ChatGPT ChatGPT
SUMMARY
  • OpenAI unveiled its latest model – the GTP-4o
  • ChatGPT desktop app for macOS will bring forth ease of use and a revamped UI
  • Windows app for ChatGPT coming soon

OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken a significant stride forward with the introduction of its desktop application, albeit currently limited to macOS users. The announcement came during a recent event where OpenAI's CTO, Mira Murati, unveiled the latest developments, including a revamped user interface (UI).

During the demonstration showcased by OpenAI, users were given a glimpse of the ChatGPT desktop app, ingeniously designed to operate seamlessly alongside other programs in a compact window. Attendees witnessed the application's capability to decipher queries related to the user's screen content, whether inputted via text or voice commands, with ChatGPT offering insightful responses based on visual analysis.

OpenAI disclosed that users can effortlessly engage with ChatGPT by employing the Option + Space keyboard shortcut, facilitating streamlined interaction. Furthermore, users can seamlessly capture and discuss screenshots within the application, enhancing the collaborative experience. Notably, both free and premium subscribers will have access to this innovative tool, with immediate availability exclusively for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, followed by a wider release in the ensuing weeks.

While macOS users rejoice in this latest development, OpenAI has assured Windows users of an impending release later this year, promising broader accessibility across multiple platforms. Notably, ChatGPT is already available as an application on iOS and Android devices, extending its reach to a diverse array of users.

In tandem with the desktop app unveiling, OpenAI offered a sneak peek into the revamped UI, showcasing subtle yet impactful alterations to the home screen and message layout. Murati explained the company's commitment to enhancing user interaction, stressing the importance of seamless engagement without undue focus on UI complexities.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the desktop app and UI enhancements, OpenAI also unveiled its latest marvel – the GTP-4o model, available to all users at no additional cost.

Published on: May 14, 2024, 6:40 AM IST
