Oppo K13x 5G launches in India at Rs 11,999: Check detailed specifications here

Oppo has launched the Oppo K13x 5G in India, with a focus on durability and overall ruggedness. The K13x 5G stands out for its durability credentials, featuring a 360-degree damage-proof armour body, SGS Gold Drop Certification, MIL-STD 810H compliance, and IP65 water and dust resistance. Its frame is built using AM04 aluminium alloy and Crystal Shield Glass, with added internal protection provided by a biomimetic sponge-based shock absorption system inspired by sea sponges.

Oppo K13x 5G Specifications

The K13x 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM, and runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo has promised 2 years of Android and 3 years of security updates for the K13x 5G.

The phone is 7.99mm thick and weighs 199g. It is available in two colour variants: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach.

The 6000mAh battery supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging, with Oppo claiming that it can retain over 80% battery health after 1,700 charge cycles.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera. It includes a range of AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Clarity Enhancer, as well as productivity-focused features like AI Recorder and Google Gemini integration.

Other features include Ultra Volume Mode, side fingerprint unlock, and AI LinkBoost 2.0 for enhanced network stability.

Oppo K13x 5G will be available in three configurations:

4GB + 128GB at ₹11,999

6GB + 128GB at ₹12,999

8GB + 128GB at ₹14,999

Availability

The handset goes on sale from 27 June 2025 at 12pm on Flipkart and Oppo's e-store. On launch day, buyers can avail up to ₹2,000 instant discount on select bank cards or opt for an exchange bonus, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹10,999. A no-cost EMI option for up to three months is also available.