Oppo’s Air Glass looks like it’s straight out of the Matrix

Oppo kicked off the Oppo Inno Dahy 2021 by unveiling two products - the Oppo Air Glass and its custom chip, the MariSilicon X. The Oppo Air Glass is the more exciting product, an assisted reality (aR) device, that supports four different user interactions through voice, touch, hand motion, and head movement.

It is equipped with Oppo’s proprietary Spark Micro Projector, micro LED, and a diffraction optical waveguide display.

The Oppo air Glass is made around the monocle waveguide design that sports a curved, minimalistic appearance. Weighing in at 30g, the company says that its Air Glass can be worn like a pair of regular glasses.

As Oppo describes it - the design of the main body of the Air Glass is inspired by feathers and the touchbar on the glass has been designed to look like the feather shaft. The design on the monocular waveguide lens is inspired by the wings of the cicada. The frame where the lens is secured houses all the components of the Air Glass, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Oppo’s Spark Micro Projector, made with Micro LED and five high-transparency glass lenses, helps deliver “an avant-garde aR experience by integrating Oppo’s very own Micro Projector, advanced Micro LED, and custom waveguide technology” and promises “bright and sharp content whether work indoor or outdoor”.

The Spark Micro Projector, which is a mere 0.5cc, features a CNC metal enclosure with a glass lens module to provide better heat dissipation and stability. The projector is powered by the Micro LED which has a brightness of up to 3 million nits.

The Oppo Air Glass “adopts a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide”, supporting two display modes (16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale) and “can deliver up to 1400 nits in average brightness”. Two layers of sapphire glass are used to encase the waveguide on both sides, providing protection with improved transparency, Oppo explained.

The device has alos been designed to be “as accessible to as many people as possible, including users with refractive errors such as myopia and hypermetropia”. The glasses are going to be available in two different types of frames - a silver half-frame, and a black full-frame and both colours are going to be available in two sizes.

The Oppo Air Glass can be operated with the Smart Glass App on the Oppo Watch 2 and/or any Oppo smartphone running ColorOS 11 and higher.

When the Air Glass is paired with an Oppo Watch 2, users can “use hand movements to confirm, cancel, and switch application cards” and also use head movements like noedding or shaking their heads to open and close notifications respectively.

The Oppo Air Glass is installed with a variety of applications like Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation. And it also has a translation function that takes the voice input from one user and translates, displays it into the target language and shows up in the display for another Air Glass user. The device supports Mandarin Chinese to English translation. Mandarin Chinese to Japanese and Korean support will be added soon.

Oppo has also been working with Baidu to customise applications like the Baidu Walk & Bike Navigation, and also the Explore Nearby. With these Air Glass users can receive directions for travel and information about nearby stores based on their location.

The Oppo Glass Air is going to launch in Q1 2022 in the Chinese Mainland market and will be available in two colours - Black and White. It is going to be available with two custom frame accessories as well.

“Oppo has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers,” said Levin Liu, Oppo Vice President and Head of Oppo Research Institute.

Oppo MariSilicon X

Oppo jumped onto the custom chip bandwagon with the MariSilicon X NPU that will allow Oppo phones to process images while maintaining the the details on the photo. As Oppo demonstrated at the event, the main focus is on the HDR processing in the photos, which begins at the YUV stage which leads tothe loss of a lot of details. The MariSilicon X will allow the HDR processing to begin at the stage the image is in RAW format.

The Oppo MariSilicon X is built using the 6nm process and can read and write at the speed of over 18Gbps. It will also allow AI Night Video Recording in RAW format, as Oppo said, a first for any Android phone.

The MariSilicon X NPU is going to make its debut in a Find X device in the first quarter of 2022.

