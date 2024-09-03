Optoma AZH430UST projector review: Big, bright pictures, no fuss

The Optoma AZH430UST is a laser ultra-short throw projector that aims to deliver a hassle-free, big-screen experience for business and education settings. With its 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness, 1080p resolution, and an impressive array of features, it certainly seems up to the task. But how does it perform in real-world usage?

Ultra-Short Throw Convenience

One of the key selling points of the AZH430UST is its ultra-short throw (UST) lens. This allows you to project a large 100-inch image from just 30cm away from the screen or wall. No more awkward projector placement or long cable runs - simply place the AZH430UST on a table near the wall and you're ready to go. The UST design also eliminates shadows cast by presenters, a common issue with traditional projectors.

Bright and Vibrant Images

With its 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness, the AZH430UST can easily handle well-lit rooms, ensuring that presentations and videos remain clear and vibrant, even with the lights on. The 1080p resolution delivers sharp and detailed images, and the projector is also compatible with 4K and HDR content, further enhancing image quality.

Besides my laptop, I tried the projector with an Apple TV 4K as well as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Both worked really well in my use case at home.

Long-Lasting Laser Light Source

Unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, the AZH430UST utilises a DuraCore laser light source with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. This translates to years of maintenance-free operation, eliminating the need for costly lamp replacements and reducing downtime.

Feature-Packed for Versatility

Dual HDMI Inputs: Easily connect multiple devices like laptops, Blu-ray players, and streaming sticks.

Built-in Speaker: A powerful 15W speaker provides clear and loud audio, eliminating the need for external speakers in many cases.

Four Corner Correction: Adjust the keystone and warp individual corners of the image to create a perfectly square projection, even on uneven surfaces or when the projector is placed at an angle.

360° and Portrait Projection: Project images at any angle, including vertically for digital signage applications.

HDMI CEC Control: Control connected devices with the projector's remote for a seamless experience.

Optoma Management Suite (OMS): Remotely monitor, manage, and control the projector, making it easy for IT administrators to maintain and troubleshoot.

Compact, Reliable, and Eco-Friendly

Optoma has designed the AZH430UST to be both compact and reliable, with a robust dust-resistant optical engine (IP6X certified). The laser light source is also mercury-free and more energy-efficient than traditional lamps, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

The Verdict: A Bright and Versatile UST Projector

Priced at Rs 2,25,000, the Optoma AZH430UST delivers on its promises, providing a bright, sharp, and large image in a convenient ultra-short throw form factor. The long-lasting laser light source, comprehensive feature set, and user-friendly design make it an excellent option for meeting rooms, classrooms, and other business or educational settings. While the lack of native 4K resolution might be a consideration for some, the AZH430UST’s overall performance, ease of use, and long-term value make it a compelling choice for anyone seeking a hassle-free big-screen experience.