Oracle blends generative AI features into HR software to streamline job descriptions, performance goals

Oracle announced on Wednesday its plan to enhance its human resources software for businesses by integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. The addition of these features aims to assist in various tasks, including the drafting of job descriptions and employee performance goals.

Generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT, which can generate human-like responses to prompts, have become increasingly popular in the technology sector. Companies like Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have already incorporated such AI systems into their search engines.

However, many businesses have approached generative AI technology with caution due to concerns about its ability to generate false information and provide unsettling responses.

Oracle's human resources software is widely used by large enterprises for functions like hiring new employees and conducting performance evaluations. As part of the software update, Oracle will introduce a button feature in several fields, enabling the automatic generation of draft text for job listings, performance goals, and other related areas.

The decision to implement AI assistance in the form of a button, as opposed to a chatbot that responds to open-ended prompts from users, is intended to ensure that the generated text consistently delivers satisfactory and safe results. Rich Buchheim, Vice President of Product Management for Oracle Adaptive Intelligence Applications, highlighted that the text produced by the AI system would still require human approval.

Buchheim explained, "We don't expect generative AI is going to write your goals for you. It's going to give you a starting place, and it's going to give you useful information that you can get going with.”

These AI-driven features are expected to be available by the end of this year.

Looking ahead, Oracle aims to explore the application of AI in more complex human resources tasks. For instance, the company plans to develop AI capabilities that can generate job requirement listings in compliance with local regulations across different markets. By streamlining such processes, Oracle hopes to significantly reduce the time taken for decision-making and implementation.

Guy Waterman, Vice President of People Analytics and Human Capital Management Technology and Innovation at Oracle, expressed enthusiasm for the potential impact of generative AI. He said, "It may have taken a week or two weeks for someone to make a decision and then implement it. If we can change that to hours and minutes, that's where we're really seeing the difference with the possibilities of generative AI."

