Our ambition is to become one of the top 3 players in India: Motorola Global President Sergio Buniac

Motorola aims to become one of the top 3 smartphone brands in India in the next three years, In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today’s Editor Aayush Ailawadi, Sergio Buniac, Motorola's Global President revealed that due to its learnings from Google and Lenovo, Motorola plans to become one of the top three smartphone players in India.

He emphasised the brand’s focus on India by revealing that all the Razr flip smartphones are 100 per cent manufactured in India.

For the unversed, Motorola Razr 40 series models are one of the cheapest flip phones in India. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available for purchase at the launch price of Rs 89,999, while the vanilla Razr 40 retails for Rs 59,999.

Sergio also spoke about the newly launched Motorola Razr 40 series models in India. He told Tech Today: “From the last generation, we have increased the battery and with the new hardware, you don't need to open the phone. You can check your WhatsApp, emails, anything from the large 3.6-inch cover which is larger than any competitor’s device.”

Sergio has been with Motorola from a long time. Motorola unveiled its concept rollable smartphone called Motorola Rizr Concept, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year in Barcelona, Spain. Talking about the device, Sergio said, “We have a few [rollable phones] in the market, not only a concept. The technology is in this rollable phone is the same as the Razr. Motorola will be announcing a new form factor soon.”

He revealed that samples of this rollable phone are doing rounds across the globe and it is doing fine, so the company is planning to launch limited editions of the device very soon.

He added: “For today, it's what we have, but to have been experienced that we are glad to be the first we have streamlined the reliability, this can open and close, at least 400,000 times. So you take probably 10 years for you start having problems opening and closing. The early response for this handset is three times better than what we forecasted."

