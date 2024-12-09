scorecardresearch
'Our tax is funding both sides': Elon Musk criticises US funding of opposing sides in Syria conflict

Elon Musk has publicly criticised the US for funding opposing sides in Syria's civil war, citing chaotic foreign policy. His comments have sparked renewed debate on the US's role in conflict zones.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the US government’s funding of opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. He was responding to a post by Wall Street Mav, which highlighted a 2016 Los Angeles Times report on Syrian militias armed by the CIA and the Pentagon fighting each other.

In his post, Musk said, “Our tax dollars are somehow funding both sides (again),” underscoring the chaotic and conflicting nature of US involvement in the region.

The Los Angeles Times report cited incidents where militias backed by different branches of the US government—CIA-supported groups and Pentagon-trained units—ended up in direct conflict. The report highlighted the lack of oversight and control over these factions, which were originally financed and trained to counter ISIS and other adversaries.

Musk’s comments resurfaced as news emerged of dramatic developments in Syria. Syrian rebels announced they had taken full control of Homs, a critical city, after a brief but intense battle. President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled to Russia, effectively ending his 24-year rule.

Homs residents celebrated in the streets, chanting slogans like “Assad is gone, Homs is free.” Rebels marked their victory by firing in the air and tearing down Assad’s posters, symbolising a significant blow to his regime’s territorial hold.

Musk’s remarks have reignited discussions about the complexities of US foreign policy and its unintended consequences in conflict zones like Syria.

Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
