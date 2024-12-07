Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot now free for all users, aiming to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, developed by xAI, has dropped its paywall and is now available to all users free of charge. Previously restricted to X (formerly Twitter) premium subscribers, this move marks a significant shift in Musk’s AI strategy, aligning Grok with competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini, which have long offered free access.

Although xAI has not yet released an official statement confirming the change, numerous users on X have reported accessing Grok without a subscription. Our own tests confirm that the AI chatbot is now accessible directly through the X platform.

The free version of Grok comes with limitations. Users can send up to 10 messages every two hours and analyse a maximum of three images daily, according to posts shared on X.

Unlike its competitors, Grok remains embedded in X, but reports suggest it could soon launch as a standalone app, following the path of ChatGPT and Gemini, which have apps available on iOS and Android.

Musk has hinted at further advancements for Grok, including the ability to process documents in formats like PDFs and Word files. These features could help Grok stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

This update comes as xAI, Musk’s AI-focused venture, recently secured $6 billion in funding, boosting the company’s valuation to over $40 billion. Part of these funds is being used to expand xAI’s supercomputer facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility houses Collosus, a powerful supercomputer pivotal to Musk’s AI aspirations as he seeks to rival OpenAI.

Amidst this expansion, Musk has escalated his legal battle with OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. He has now included Microsoft in the lawsuit, accusing both parties of monopolistic practices in the AI industry.