Over 30% Indians believe AI-generated deepfake content can sway elections: Survey

McAfee's latest survey reveals a rising apprehension among Indians about deepfake content, particularly during significant political and sports events. The study shows 75 per cent of Indians have come across deepfake content, indicating a substantial exposure to this AI-driven issue. The technology is particularly concerning during elections, with 31% of respondents acknowledging its potential to sway election results.

Related Articles

Political and Social Impact of Deepfakes

This technology's ability to convincingly replicate public figures and manipulate audio and video content raises serious questions about misinformation and its impact on democratic processes. Concerns extend to cyberbullying, with 55 per cent worried about its use in creating harmful or misleading content, and 52 per cent alarmed by the potential for generating fake pornographic material.

Challenges in Identifying Authentic Content

With the sophistication of AI technologies, distinguishing between real and fake content is increasingly challenging. About 22 per cent of participants admitted to encountering a political deepfake that they initially believed was authentic. This difficulty is compounded by the prevalent sharing of such content on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram without proper verification.

Spread of Misinformation and Disinformation

The survey underscores the role of misinformation and disinformation, propelled by deepfakes, in distorting public perception. High-profile cases involving celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli illustrate the potential reach and impact of deepfakes. These incidents serve as a warning of the broader implications for misinformation in society.

Consumer Awareness and Preventative Measures

The findings point to a significant gap in media literacy, with only 30 per cent of respondents feeling confident in their ability to recognize AI-generated content. McAfee stresses the importance of using advanced AI tools for detecting and combating deepfakes. Such technologies are crucial for protecting against the misinformation spread by these sophisticated AI manipulations.

Prevalence of Deepfake Scams

The concern over deepfakes is growing, with 80 per cent of respondents more worried than they were a year ago. Deepfake scams are on the rise, with 38 per cent of participants encountering such scams and 18 per cent falling victim to them. These scams often involve the use of cloned voices and the creation of deceptive content, emphasizing the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to identify and prevent such threats.