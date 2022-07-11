Panasonic has a rugged laptop that’s meant for tough environments, prices start from Rs 3.75 lakh

Panasonic has launched its first 14-inch fully-rugged modular laptop, the Toughbook 40 in India. As the company put it in the announcement, “the modular laptop brings together the reliability and ruggedness of the Toughbook brand, modernised with more innovation to deliver unparalleled power, speed and connectivity to support the evolving needs of mobile workers in today’s digitally transformed world”.

The all-black Toughbook 40 has been built to survive extreme conditions and comes equipped with military-grade security and communication capabilities and is meant to support “mission critical operations”. The company said that the device is going to be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

The Toughbook 40 features a 1200 nit 14-inch FHD touchscreen display and it has a configurable and modular design which supports seven modular user-replaceable locations including four expansion areas (xPAK), along with options to customise battery, memory, and storage. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen i5 and i7 Intel vPro processors with optional AMD-dedicated graphics or Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Toughbook 40 has a IP66 rating for dust and water resistance

The Panasonic Toughbook 40 has a colour-selectable backlit keyboard, backlit power button and keyboard icons for easy viewing in low-light environments. The resistive touchpad on the Toughbook 40 has been reengineered to be 60 per cent larger than its predecessors and is usable in the rain and while wearing gloves. The laptop promises approximately 18 hours of use-time on one battery and 36 hours from two with hot-swap capabilities that keeps the device operational between battery switches.

For data protection, the Toughbook 40 features encrypted OPAL SSDs along with a choice of five different authentication xPAKs, TPM 2.0, and Intel Hardware Shield. Panasonic has introduced a new feature on the Toughbook 40 called Secure Wipe that can wipe contents off a drive in a matter of seconds.

The Toughbook 40 has a IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, and it meets military standards (MIL-STD810H) for temperature, humidity, and vibration resistance. It has also undergone the 26-side drop test from 180cm.

Prices for the Panasonic Toughbook 40 starts from Rs 3.75 lakh.

