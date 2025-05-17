Pay more, get less: Zomato Gold, Swiggy One drop key perk for loyal users, subscribers to now pay rain surge

Zomato and Swiggy have axed one of the most valued perks of their loyalty programmes: immunity from surge pricing during bad weather. Whether you're on Zomato Gold or Swiggy One, those rainy-day surcharges are back, and there's no escaping them anymore.

Previously, Zomato Gold and Swiggy One users enjoyed exemption from delivery surcharges triggered by rain or storms. a popular perk for those seeking convenience amid bad weather. However, according to various reports, that protection has now been withdrawn, according to recent in-app notifications sent to users.

Advertisement

The update has sparked frustration among paying customers, many of whom signed up for premium services with the expectation of preferential treatment during peak conditions. With the change, even loyal subscribers are now being charged the same as regular users during weather-related surges.

This shift comes amid mounting financial pressure on both food delivery platforms. Zomato, recently rebranded as Eternal, reported a 78% drop in profit after tax in Q4 FY25, plunging to ₹39 crore from ₹175 crore in the same quarter last year. Swiggy’s losses have been steeper, widening to ₹1,081 crore in the same quarter, nearly double its year-ago loss of ₹555 crore.

While both firms remain profitable in their core food delivery business, aggressive expansion into the quick-commerce segment, offering instant delivery of groceries and essentials, has weighed heavily on their balance sheets. In a bid to recover losses, the companies appear to be leaning on their food delivery divisions to ramp up revenue.

Advertisement

One such tactic has been quietly hiking platform fees. What started as a nominal ₹2 per order has surged to ₹10 in many cities. With both platforms handling over 2 million daily orders, the hike generates upwards of ₹2 crore in additional daily revenue per company.