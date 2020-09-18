Paytm returns to Google Play Store hours after takedown

Paytm has returned to Google Play Store hours after being taken down on account of violating the app store's policies on gambling. At the time of filing this report, the app was available for download and update on Play Store.

Shortly before the Paytm Android app was reinstated on the Play Store, Paytm tried to allay users' concerns in a blog post, assuring them that their money is completely safe. The popular digital payment platform said that it is talking to Google and the app will be back shortly. The company clarified that users can continue to use the Paytm app like before.

"We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before," Paytm said in the blog post.

Earlier today, Google had removed Paytm app from the its Play Store over alllegations of running online casinos and allowing unregulated gambling. It was in reference to the 'Paytm Cricket League' game in Paytm First Games section on the consumer app that allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and get cashback in exchange. Other apps by Paytm - Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall Store Manager and Paytm Instore Orders - were available on the Play Store.

Google said it does not allow sports betting via apps. The tech giant also said that Google Play Store rules also apply to apps that provide external links to facilitate paid tournaments for cash prizes.

Paytm said that it is removing the cashback feature of the Paytm Cricket League game to meet Play Store policy norms. "While it is clear that all activities on Paytm are completely lawful, we have temporarily removed the cashback component in an effort to meet the Play Store policy requirements."

