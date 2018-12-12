Paytm launches 'Paytm Cashback Day', offers deal and flat cashbacks

Paytm kicked off its 'Paytm Cashback Days' today. The festival will end on December 16 and is aimed at rewarding consumers, who pay using Paytm at more than 10 million merchant outlets across the country. During the festival, customers stand a chance to win cashback rewards if they shop at organised stores, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, petrol pumps, milk-booths to millions of small retailers using Paytm app.

The 'Paytm Cashback Days' is not just about the consumers. The festival will bring in greater sales and drive engagement for all Paytm merchant partners across India. In a press statement, Paytm said that it plans to celebrate the 'cashback days' theme as an event during special occasion's year-on-year.

"Paytm has become the preferred payment choice amongst customers for in-store payments in India. Today, Paytm is accepted at the largest variety of stores ranging from large brand outlets to online platforms as well as small retailers across India. With 'Paytm Cashback Days', we celebrate our customers choosing Paytm as their preferred mode for payments at offline or online merchants by rewarding them with the best deals & cashback of the year. This will be a significant part of our efforts to push the adoption of mobile payments in the country & also help our Merchant partners significantly", said Kiran Vasireddy, COO of Paytm.

Several big and small brands including small retailers that accept payments via Paytm are participating in the Paytm festival. Some of the biggest participating names include Uber, Big Bazaar, Zomato, 24 Seven, Columbia Asia, Fortis, Cafe Coffee Day, Indian Terrain, Biba, Reliance Digital, Reliance Fresh, Super 99, Central, Heritage Fresh, US Polo, Flying Machine, Ed Hardy, Barista, Chaayos, Pizza Hut, Beer Cafe, Chaipoint, Mad over Donuts, Spencers, VIP Bags andZoomcar among others.

At Big Bazaar, customers can avail flat cashbacks of Rs 200 on Rs 2000, while making a minimum purchase of Rs 2,500 at a Central Store, will make them eligible for a cashback of Rs 300. There is 20% off on a bill of Rs 250 at Vaango and Mad Over Donuts. There is also a 15% cashback on a bill of Rs 350 at Cafe Coffee Day and 20% off on a bill over Rs 350 at Chaayos. Deals are also available on fashion brands like Ed Hardy and Flying Machine.

