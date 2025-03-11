Philips unveils HL7773 mixer grinder with MicroGrind technology for precision

Philips has redefined kitchen innovation with the launch of the HL7773 Mixer Grinder, featuring its groundbreaking MicroGrind Technology. Designed to cater to modern households, this latest offering enables home chefs to grind even a single peppercorn with precision.

The HL7773 Mixer Grinder, unveiled by celebrity chef and brand ambassador Ranveer Brar at an exclusive event in Delhi, introduces a three-mode grinding system tailored for diverse culinary needs:

• Coarse Mode – Perfect for crushing spices with a textured grind.

• Fine Mode – Creates smooth masalas and pastes for everyday cooking.

• Superfine Mode – Delivers an ultra-fine consistency ideal for delicate recipes.

Additionally, Philips has introduced an industry-first Clean Mode, making post-cooking cleanup effortless. This feature allows users to clean jars quickly without heavy scrubbing.

Powered by an 800W turbo motor, the HL7773 Mixer Grinder guarantees lump-free grinding with a smooth consistency, making it an essential tool for every kitchen.

Speaking at the launch, Gulbahar Taurani, CEO & MD, Versuni India, highlighted the brand’s focus on simplifying everyday cooking: “We have always been committed to making everyday life easier for consumers, and the introduction of the revolutionary MicroGrind Technology in our new Philips Mixer Grinder is a testament to that. Designed to address the evolving needs of modern households, this innovation ensures that consumers can easily grind in smaller quantities, enabling an effortless and seamless cooking experience.”

Renowned chef Ranveer Brar expressed his excitement about the product’s impact on home cooking: “In cooking, less is often more - especially when it comes to spices. The Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder, powered by MicroGrind Technology, proves that even a single peppercorn can make a world of difference. Freshly ground spices elevate flavours in a way that pre-ground powders simply can’t. This innovation allows home chefs to grind only what they need, ensuring maximum freshness and aroma in every dish.”

The Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder with MicroGrind Technology is now available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India.