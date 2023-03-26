‘Government of India is not offering free recharge,’ PIB dispels fake Rs 239 mobile recharge scheme

The Public Information Bureau (PIB), which is the central government's nodal agency for information dissemination, has issued a clarification regarding a message circulating on WhatsApp. The message claims that the government is offering a free mobile recharge of Rs 239, valid for 28 days, to all users who click on a "blue link."

In a tweet, the PIB Fact-Check team stated that the message is false and that no such scheme has been announced by the Government of India. The message was accompanied by a picture of the fake message, which claimed that under the "Free Mobile Recharge Scheme" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Indian users would receive a free recharge of ₹239 for 28 days. The message urged users to click on the blue link to avail the offer.

The fact-checking wing of the PIB has been established to combat the spread of misinformation and fake news. In recent times, social media platforms like WhatsApp have become breeding grounds for false information, leading to confusion and panic among the public. The PIB is taking measures to counter this trend by debunking fake news and issuing clarifications through its social media handles.

