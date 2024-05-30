PlayStation India launches 'Days of Play' sale with huge discounts on PS5 consoles, VR, and games

Sony PlayStation India has just kicked off its highly anticipated "Days of Play" sale, offering gamers massive discounts on the PS5 Slim, PlayStation VR 2, DualSense controllers, and a vast library of games.

This limited-time offer is only valid until June 12th, 2024, or while stocks last.

Upgrade Your Setup for Less:

PS5 Slim: Save big on the PS5 Slim, with the disc version now at ₹49,990 (originally ₹54,990) and the digital edition at ₹39,990 (originally ₹44,990).

PlayStation VR2: Immerse yourself in next-gen VR with the PSVR2, now available for ₹47,999 (originally ₹57,999), or grab the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for ₹51,999 (originally ₹61,999).

DualSense Controllers: Level up your gaming experience with discounted DualSense controllers. Black and white versions are now ₹4,299 (originally ₹5,990), and coloured variants are also down to ₹4,299 (originally ₹6,390).

Game On with Deep Discounts:

Explore a massive selection of PS5 and PS4 games at incredible prices. Highlights include:

Spider-Man 2: ₹3,999 (originally ₹4,999)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered: ₹2,499 (originally ₹2,999)

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: ₹2,999 (originally ₹3,999)

God of War Ragnarok: ₹2,999 (originally ₹4,999)

And many more! See the full list of discounted games on participating retailers' websites and online platforms. Head to major retailers like Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and other participating stores to grab these amazing deals before they're gone.