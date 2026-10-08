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PM Modi at IMC 2026 calls for stronger digital infrastructure, global cybercrime framework

PM Modi at IMC 2026 calls for stronger digital infrastructure, global cybercrime framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th Indian Mobile Congress 2026, focusing on India's advancements in mobile technology and digital connectivity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk and Aishwarya Patil
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:26 PM IST
PM Modi at IMC 2026 calls for stronger digital infrastructure, global cybercrime frameworkPM Modi also stated that India’s government policies helped make mobile technology more accessible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress 2026 on October 8, highlighting the country’s progress in connectivity, digital infrastructure, and the need to strengthen cybersecurity as the digital ecosystem continues to expand.

During PM Modi’s address, he highlighted mobile phones as a key driver of this transformation. He talked about the digital divide and how modern technology helped India bridge gaps in connectivity and bring digital services to a wider section of the population.

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“Over the past 10–12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision,” he said.

PM Modi also stated that India’s government policies helped make mobile technology more accessible, and that was possible with improved telecom infrastructure, expanding connectivity, and increasing smartphone manufacturing within the country. He said more phones began to be manufactured in India, helping strengthen domestic production.

“Through every such endeavor, access to mobile phones and data became significantly easier for the average Indian citizen,” he stated. Despite the progress, PM Modi stressed that cybercrime and deepfakes are the biggest challenge for India. Hence, to tackle the situation, he urged a global framework.

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“Cyber fraud and cybercrime do not respect borders. They have already crossed those boundaries,” he said. “Therefore, it is important that we work towards a global framework to address this. Governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions—all of them will have to be part of this framework.”

Furthermore, he acknowledged that mobile technology and advanced connectivity have ensured the democratisation of content creation and gaming and that it has also encouraged digital learning.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 12:12 PM IST
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