PM Modi bets big on e-sports, encourages creators to build games for the world

In an engaging exchange with some of India's leading creators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the burgeoning esports sector, advocating for its unimpeded growth within a structured and lawful framework to bolster job creation.

Gathering at the Prime Minister's official residence in the capital, PM Modi convened with esteemed personalities including Payal Dhare, the sole female gamer among the assembly, alongside Mithilesh Patankar, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht, and other notable figures. The rendezvous was marked by substantive discussions touching upon various pivotal subjects, interspersed with moments of levity and camaraderie.

Initiating the dialogue with an overview of gamers' significant time investment and their pivotal role in shaping the digital content landscape, PM Modi transitioned into a deeper exploration of the esports domain's pertinent issues.

"Imposing regulations on the esports industry, which holds the potential to furnish myriad career avenues for our youth, may prove counterproductive. Instead, fostering its growth within a structured, legal paradigm is imperative. It's time to comprehend the nuances of the gaming realm and tailor them to our national imperatives," remarked the Prime Minister.

PM Modi underscored the necessity of distinguishing esports as a mainstream sport, dissociated from gambling and Real Money Gaming (RMG) applications.

The fiscal year 2023 witnessed a remarkable upsurge in India's gaming sector, with revenues scaling up to $3.1 billion, underscoring the industry's robust growth trajectory. The nation boasts a gaming audience surpassing 500 million enthusiasts.

Bestowed with the moniker 'NaMo OP' in the livestream gaming realm, with "OP" connoting "overpowered," PM Modi was lauded by creators as the foremost influencer and the epitome of coolness in the country.

Embracing PM Modi's vision of harnessing creativity in skill-based gaming, creators echoed the sentiment that the time is ripe to propel gaming to new heights, inspiring others in the process.

Sharing his perspective on discussing the exponential growth of Esports in India with the prime minister, Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of 8Bit Creatives and Co-Founder of S8UL, stated, “It was truly an honour to discuss the rapid rise of Esports in India with our honourable Prime Minister Modi and share our vision about revolutionising the future. I was personally awed at the PM’s understanding of the nuances of the industry, especially when he mentioned that the industry right now needs to grow with support, and not regulation from the government. We also discussed ease of business around gaming and literally voiced our aspirations at the highest possible forum. Gaming is now a mainstream sport and with the government’s support we will be able to take it to the next level.”

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-founder & CMO of 8Bit Creatives and co-founder of S8UL called the experience surreal and said “Being in the presence of the PM, discussing the topic closest to my heart, was indeed surreal. Who thought I would be playing with the PM & personally walking him through the nuances of one of the games around the theme of Indian mythology. I hope this moment is an inflection point for gaming & esports in India.”

Payal Dhare looked back at the interaction and mentioned “Discussing prospects for female gamers in India with the PM made my journey so much more worthwhile. I realised that he is a great listener, and perfectly paraphrased the difference between esports & gaming content creation, something we now hope everyone will be able to understand. His vision for game development in India around Indian culture, environmental issues, etc is something I felt very strongly about, and I hope it helps take Indian games to the global stage. Thanks to sir for gifting us a lifetime memory.”

Lokesh ‘Goldy’ Jain, Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives expressed his pride and said, “This is bound to have outcomes for the industry which I look forward to, but as of now I am focussing on the happiness I am feeling. Having three of my own sit with the PM and discuss gaming & esports, reminds me of why I do what I do. I am completely aligned with the PM’s vision, and hope to work towards it with my team, to the extent we can.”

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, STAN said, "This is a good step taken by our Prime Minister - Mr Narendra Modi. By doing this, he acknowledges the importance of the gaming industry in India. Gaming is immensely popular among the youth of our country. By interacting with the top gamers of our country, PM Modi has inspired the young gamers of our country to pursue it as a viable career option as well. As gaming is also an important part of the digital landscape and by engaging with the gamers, Mr Modi is also showcasing how gaming is an important contributor to the economy."