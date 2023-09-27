PM Modi enjoys tea served by robots during Ahmedabad's Science City visit; see pics

scorecardresearch
Sharing his experience on social media, the Prime Minister posted photos of his visit, one of which showcased a robot serving him tea.

SUMMARY
  • The Prime Minister closely observed the various robots exhibited in the gallery
  • It was during his visit at the Gujarat Council Of Science City
  • It is a part of Gujarat government's initiative to draw more students towards education in science

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the robotics exhibit at the Gujarat Council Of Science City on Wednesday, where he expressed deep fascination with the robots on display. Sharing his experience on social media, the Prime Minister posted photos of his visit, one of which showcased a robot serving him tea.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, "Spent a part of the morning exploring the fascinating attractions at Gujarat Science City. Began with the Robotics Gallery, where the immense potential of robotics is brilliantly showcased. Delighted to witness how these technologies igniting curiosity among the youth." 

During this visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel.

The photographs depict the Prime Minister closely observing the various robots exhibited in the gallery. This newly added feature to the science city occupies an impressive space of more than 11,000 square meters. According to the Science City's website, the gallery's purpose is to "offer visitors a platform to delve into the continuously evolving realm of robotics."

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat is in conjunction with an event celebrating the two-decade mark of the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Notably, it was Prime Minister Modi who initiated this summit during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit "is a testament to Gujarat's unwavering commitment to economic development." He further stated that over the years, these summits have brought together key stakeholders from various sectors, fostering growth and, most importantly, generating opportunities for Gujarat's youth.

During his visit to his home state, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate several developmental projects. These initiatives include providing village Wi-Fi connectivity to 7,500 villages across 22 districts in Gujarat and launching projects valued at Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence, as announced by the state government.

 

Published on: Sep 27, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
