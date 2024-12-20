Pocket FM celebrates landmark 2024 with record-breaking engagement and revenue

Pocket FM, the world’s leading audio series platform, has unveiled its Playback 2024 insights, showcasing a transformative year in entertainment driven by immersive storytelling and cutting-edge AI innovation. With over 100 billion minutes of streaming and 45 million transactions globally, the platform has cemented its position as a leader in audio entertainment.

Pocket FM reported a listener demographic dominated by Gen Z (54%) and Millennials (37%), with a nearly equal gender split of 53% male and 47% female users. Leveraging AI, the platform expanded its content library by 36 times with AI-generated audio series and doubled human-narrated content, delivering unparalleled diversity in storytelling.

The platform saw seven audio series generating over $10 million in revenue each, a staggering 600% growth compared to 2023. Additionally, 35 audio series achieved million-dollar status, three times the number from the previous year. Popular genres like Romance, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Horror, and Thriller captivated audiences worldwide, with titles like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh and Secret Ameerzaada achieving over 100 million and 85 million plays, respectively.

India emerged as a standout market, with cities like Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai leading the listener base. Listening patterns revealed significant engagement during morning commutes (8–11 AM) and late-night hours (11 PM–5 AM), accounting for nearly 23% of total consumption. Indian listeners showcased an enduring love for gripping narratives across diverse genres.

Pocket FM’s global community of over 200 million listeners engaged with its 75,000+ audio series, showcasing a daily average of 115 minutes of listening time. The company’s unique blend of human creativity and AI innovation underscores its commitment to reshaping entertainment.

“In 2024, we didn’t just grow; we redefined the very nature of entertainment by establishing audio series as a mainstream entertainment. Audio series, as a category, is no longer a niche—they are the next evolution of global entertainment. This year’s achievements are a testament to the immense potential of this category and our commitment to leading its growth” said Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-founder of Pocket FM “At Pocket FM, we have combined the power of human creativity with AI innovation to build a scalable, sustainable content ecosystem that transcends cultural boundaries and reimagines the way audiences consume stories.”