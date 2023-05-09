Poco F5 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Poco launched its mid-range Poco F5 smartphone in India on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of this gaming smartphone include its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

Poco F5 price, availability, discount

Poco F5 5G has been launched in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 29,999 while the 12GB + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999. It is available in Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, and Electric Blue colour.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 16 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

The POCO F5 comes in 2 variants - 8GB/256GB & 12GB/256GB, starting at ₹29,999 & ₹33,999 respectively.



As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 3,000 instant discount or exchange bonus on ICICI Bank cards. Poco users will get an additional Rs 1,000 bonus on exchange. They will also get 2 years of warranty on the Poco F5 5G.

Poco F5 specifications

Poco F5 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 12-bit AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole selfie camera design. It comes with a polycarbonate back.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 SoC. It offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM of the smartphone can be expanded up to 7GB. Poco F5 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port for charging.

