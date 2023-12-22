Poco M6 5G with a 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 15,000: Check price, specs, offers

Poco has launched its budget-friendly smartphone in India called Poco M6 5G. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 90Hz display. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Poco M6 5G will compete against the likes of Lava Storm 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more in India.

Poco M6 5G price, sale offers

Poco M6 is launched in India in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 11,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,499.

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Galactic Black and Orion Blue colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on December 26 at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 in ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco M6 specifications

Poco M6 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box. Poco promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches, enabling users to stay current with the latest software advancements.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for selfies, it features a 5MP front facing camera.

Poco M6 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a Type-C port for charging and 3.5mm headphone jack.

