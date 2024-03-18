Poco X6 Neo with 108MP dual rear camera setup goes on sale on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers, specs

Budget-friendly smartphone Poco X6 Neo is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart. It was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 108MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. It is now available on Flipkart.

Poco X6 Neo India price, sale offers

Poco X6 Neo comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999.

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in three storage variants: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange.

It is now available for purchase on Flipkart. In terms of sale offers, buyers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Poco X6 Neo specifications

Poco X6 Neo features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the Poco X6 Neo is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It also comes with an IP54 rating for water, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

