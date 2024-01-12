Poco X6 Series launched with starting price under Rs 20,000: Check features, other details

Poco introduced the latest X6 series, comprising the Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro. Both smartphones have similar specifications, with the Poco X6 Pro powered by the Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor and the Poco X6 by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Poco X6 Series Price

Both come with HyperOS pre-installed, based on Android 14. The Poco X6 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM +512GB storage version, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB variant. The Poco X6 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Rs 21,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, and Rs 22,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for January 16.

Poco X6 Features

The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and a pixel density of 446 PPI, protected by Gorilla Glass and supporting Dolby Vision.

It comes in three colors: Grey, Black, and Leather POCO Yellow and has a triple rear camera setup. The Poco X6 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery that supports 67W Turbo Charge.

The Poco X6 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform and has a similar display to the Pro variant. It comes in Black and White and also features a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a 5100 mAh battery that supports 67W TurboCharge technology. Both phones run on HyperOS and come with the promise of three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates.

