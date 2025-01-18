scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
POCO X7 5G launches in India: Flipkart first sale Offers, features, and price breakdown

Feedback

POCO X7 5G launches in India: Flipkart first sale Offers, features, and price breakdown

POCO’s latest powerhouse smartphone offers cutting-edge features at a competitive price.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Poco X7 Poco X7

POCO has introduced its latest offering, the POCO X7 5G, to the Indian market. Designed for durability, performance, and value, the smartphone is now available on Flipkart starting at ₹19,999, with exciting launch-day offers.

First Sale Offers

The POCO X7 5G is available with an ₹2,000 coupon discount exclusively for the first day of sales. Additionally, customers can opt for a no-cost EMI for nine months, making the device more accessible.

Related Articles

POCO X7 5G will be available at a starting price of INR ₹19,999, inclusive of ₹2000 coupon discount, only for the 1st day. 

Key Features

The POCO X7 5G is packed with premium specifications that set a new standard in its segment:

    •    1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display: A durable screen with 3,000 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced protection.

    •    IP66, IP68, and IP69 Ratings: Built to endure water, dust, and daily wear and tear.

    •    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Chipset: A robust processor ensuring seamless performance.

    •    5500mAh Battery with 45W HyperCharge: All-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 18, 2025, 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement