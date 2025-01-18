POCO X7 5G launches in India: Flipkart first sale Offers, features, and price breakdown

POCO has introduced its latest offering, the POCO X7 5G, to the Indian market. Designed for durability, performance, and value, the smartphone is now available on Flipkart starting at ₹19,999, with exciting launch-day offers.

First Sale Offers

The POCO X7 5G is available with an ₹2,000 coupon discount exclusively for the first day of sales. Additionally, customers can opt for a no-cost EMI for nine months, making the device more accessible.

Key Features

The POCO X7 5G is packed with premium specifications that set a new standard in its segment:

• 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display: A durable screen with 3,000 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced protection.

• IP66, IP68, and IP69 Ratings: Built to endure water, dust, and daily wear and tear.

• MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Chipset: A robust processor ensuring seamless performance.

• 5500mAh Battery with 45W HyperCharge: All-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities.