Primebook launches 2 Pro and 2 Max in India, bringing AI-powered laptops under ₹20,000

Primebook, India’s Android laptop pioneer, has launched its Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, designed for students, freelancers, coders, creators, and young professionals. The new devices build on the success of the Primebook 2 Neo, with bigger displays, faster processors, and more storage, aiming to make AI-enabled laptops more accessible.

Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0, an Android 15-based operating system optimised for laptops. They are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.

• Primebook 2 Pro: 14.1-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display, 128GB UFS storage, up to 14 hours battery backup.

• Primebook 2 Max: 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display, 256GB UFS storage, up to 12 hours battery backup.

Shared features include 1440p webcams, dual stereo speakers, noise-cancelling microphones, dual USB-A and USB-C ports with fast charging, MicroSD expansion up to 1TB, and backlit keyboards. Both come in Chill Grey.

The laptops come with built-in AI and productivity features tailored for modern users:

• AI Companion: Contextually aware assistant powered by Gemini, accessible via a dedicated keyboard key.

• AI-powered Global Search: Instant access to files, settings, and generative AI answers.

• PrimeCoding: Offline beginner-friendly coding platform.

• Cloud PC: Ability to stream Windows and Linux desktops, starting at ₹19 per subscription.

• Prime App Store: Wide access to Android apps with user-request options.

• Keymapping and sensors: For gaming and richer Android app experiences.

Chitranshu Mahant, CEO and Co-founder of Primebook, said: “In the under-₹20,000 laptop segment, we noticed a clear gap. There wasn’t a laptop that could truly deliver speed and multitasking at scale. That insight led us to launch our generation 2 line-up, beginning with the Primebook 2 Neo. With the Pro and Max, we’re extending that same innovation further, offering larger displays, faster processors, and higher storage options.”

Aman Verma, Co-founder and COO, added: “Primebook has always stood for making technology more accessible and meaningful for today’s generation. With the Generation 2, including the latest Pro and Max, we aim to affirm that laptops don’t have to be complicated or out of reach to be powerful.”

Pricing and availability

• Primebook 2 Pro: ₹17,990

• Primebook 2 Max: ₹19,990

Both are available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official website. Buyers on Primebook’s site get an additional ₹500 discount on prepaid orders.