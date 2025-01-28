'Product of the India-US bond': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella celebrates Republic Day event in US

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the strong ties between India and the United States, describing himself as a 'product of the bond' between the two nations. Nadella made these remarks at a Republic Day reception hosted by the Indian Consulate in Seattle, attended by top officials and members of the Indian-American community.

The event, held at Seattle’s Bell Harbour Conference Centre on Sunday, commemorated India’s 76th Republic Day. Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella were the Guests of Honour at the reception, which brought together over 500 attendees, including members of the Indian-American community, government officials, and US lawmakers.

For the first time, multiple US Congress members participated in the Republic Day celebrations, highlighting growing ties between the two countries.

During his speech, Nadella praised the collaborative leadership of India and the US, particularly in using technology to improve education, healthcare, public services, and small business productivity.

Earlier this month, Nadella met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss Microsoft’s AI initiatives and expansion plans in India. Nadella expressed enthusiasm for strengthening India’s position as an “AI-first” nation, while Modi praised Microsoft’s commitment to growth and innovation in India.

Other US leaders talk about India's contribution to global growth

Governor Bob Ferguson applauded the Indian community’s global contributions, stating, “The Indian society makes an incredible impact not just on India but on the world.” He also expressed eagerness to strengthen relations between Washington State and the Indian Consulate in Seattle.

Additionally, the Washington State Senate passed a resolution marking India’s Republic Day and celebrating the strong friendship between the two nations. State Senators Manka Dhingra and Vandana Slatter led this effort.

Adding to the celebration, iconic Seattle landmarks such as the Seattle Great Wheel and Columbia Center were lit in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

US lawmakers, including Representatives Suzan DelBene, Adam Smith, Michael Baumgartner, and Kim Schrier, were also present at the event. They welcomed India’s achievements as a democracy and expressed support for future collaboration.