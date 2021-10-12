Professional networking platform Lunchclub launches in India, eyes 100K userbase

US-based professional networking startup, Lunchclub, which is valued at $100 million, has announced its launch in India. The platform which uses AI-powered super connector, leveraging machine learning algorithms to connect professionals, is aiming to onboard 100,000 users in India.

India is a high priority for the next-generation networking app that is planning to onboard over 100K users by the end of the year. After testing out the beta version, Lunchclub has now officially launched operations in the country, the company said in a statement.

Chelsea Cain Maclin, who served as Director and Vice President of Marketing for Bumble, driving global marketing and engagement initiatives and brand and culture strategy, is the Chief Marketing Officer. For its offshore efforts in India, the start-up has onboarded Pritish Nair as the India lead, aiming to replicate the success he has had at Prodigy Finance and GrabOn.

“We are stoked to be unveiling Lunchclub’s services in India. The sheer diversity of connections that the platform can offer the sub-continent from all over the world will write a story of growth and opportunities for the emerging start-up hub. Already third on the global list of countries with the highest number of unicorns, there lies the immense potential to speed things up with the networking tools Lunchclub provides --- from building teams, raising investment, onboarding service providers or anything in between,” said Nair.

The brainchild of Vladimir Novakovski and co-founder Scott Wu, the start-up landed a $100 million valuation with a $24.2 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. It has raised a total of $30 million that includes investors from Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, and other strategic investors. Lunchclub has created 1 million connections and achieved 15x growth in 2020 alone.

How to sign up on Lunchclub?

Members can sign up using email, and have options to connect based on personal preferences.

Lunchclub then leverages AI to facilitate a virtual or in-person meeting for two members. Lunchclub’s hyper-relevant connections have resulted in new businesses, partnerships, non-profit organisations, and long-lasting professional friendships.

Initially launched as an exclusive invite-only platform that facilitated in-person meetings, Lunchclub pivoted during the pandemic to offer 1:1 video meetings.

The platform has brought together a diversity of professionals from various fields across the globe. The AI-driven match-making process has made it possible for the users to build a network that can effectively benefit them in their pursuit of goals.

