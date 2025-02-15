Project Waterworth: Meta’s 50,000-km undersea cable to link India with global digital infrastructure by 2030

Meta is bringing the world’s longest undersea cable system, “Project Waterworth,” to India, one of its largest markets. Expected to be operational by the decade’s end, the 50,000-km subsea cable will connect five continents, exceeding the earth’s circumference in length. The announcement, part of the recent US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement, underscores Meta’s focus on India’s growing digital landscape.

“Meta is investing in India — one of its largest markets — bringing the world’s longest, highest capacity, and most technologically advanced subsea cable project to connect India, the US, and other locations,” a Meta spokesperson said.

The undersea cable network is critical for internet connectivity, linking countries and enabling local telecom operators to provide services to customers. The investment comes amid increasing demands from telecom operators for big tech firms, including Meta, to contribute to network infrastructure expansion and ease data traffic congestion.

According to Meta, Project Waterworth will deploy advanced routing techniques and innovative cable burial strategies to protect against damage in high-risk zones, such as shallow coastal waters. The cable will reach depths of up to 7,000 meters in deep waters.

The US-India Joint Statement, released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, highlighted India’s plans to invest in undersea cable maintenance and financing in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors.

“Driven by India’s growing demand for digital services, this investment reaffirms Meta’s commitment to economic growth, resilient infrastructure, and digital inclusion,” the Meta spokesperson added.

In a blog post, Meta stated that the multi-billion-dollar project would boost the global digital network supporting its apps and services. Beyond enhancing connectivity, the project aims to create opportunities for technological development and foster deeper economic cooperation.

“This project will enable greater economic cooperation, facilitate digital inclusion, and open opportunities for technological development in these regions,” Meta noted. “In India, where we’ve already seen significant growth and investment, Waterworth will help accelerate progress and support the country’s digital economy ambitions.”

