PUBG Mobile: Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to commence on May 18; Check out details

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, are scheduled to commence on May 18, according to an announcement made by Krafton, the South Korean firm behind the online multiplayer battle royale game.

In order to generate hype among PUBG Mobile fans and players, Krafton has stated that it will be giving out special rewards to those who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The South Korean firm has stated that these special rewards would be specific to only the Indian users of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of the much-anticipated Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The pre-registrations will commence only for Android phone users on May 18, the company is yet to make an announcement regarding when the same will happen for iOS phone users. Though the firm has stated that the game would be free for both Android and iOS users.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Android phone users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by going on Google PlayStore and looking up the game. Users then need to click on the "Pre-register" button.

Last week, the South Korean firm had made an official Statement of Introducing Battlegrounds Mobile India, the company had also revised the privacy policy, according to Business Insider.

Krafton has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be full of exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features. The firm has also stated that esports tournaments and league matches will take place from time to time for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is planning to organise a series of Indian specific in-game events upon the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is much smaller compared to PUBG Mobile, according to Business Insider. While the size of the PUBG Mobile file was close to 1 GB, the size of the Battlegrounds Mobile India file is around 610 MB.

Krafton has announced specific restrictions for minors playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Minors, those below the age of 18, will have to provide phone numbers of their parents or guardians in order to play the game. Minors will only be able to play the game for three hours each day and the maximum amount they can spend on in-game purchases has been limited to Rs 7,000 per day.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

