Qualcomm appoints Savi Soin as President of Qualcomm India

Chipset maker Qualcomm has appointed Savi Soin as the new President of Qualcomm India. Soin has more than two decades of experience at Qualcomm and a decade serving on the senior leadership team. As President of Qualcomm India, he will report directly to Jim Cathey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCT).

In his new position, Soin will be responsible for executing Qualcomm's strategy in India, fostering relationships with industry partners, and collaborating with the Government of India in various sectors, including mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial & IoT, and communication infrastructure.

Soin has previously led the Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Incubation team. Additionally, he was the head of Strategy and Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies' semiconductor division, where he played a pivotal role in planning and executing Qualcomm's strategy.

Rajen Vagadia, who served as Qualcomm India President for the past five years, will be relocating to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego. In his new role as Vice President, he will lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy. Under Vagadia's leadership, Qualcomm Technologies achieved significant milestones in India, becoming a leader in wireless technologies and forging crucial partnerships for the rollout of 4G and 5G in the country.

Jim Cathey, the Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his appreciation for Rajen Vagadia's leadership and contribution to Qualcomm's growth in India. He emphasized that India remains a priority market for Qualcomm and highlighted the company's commitment to investing in the country.

“India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it. I would like to thank Rajen for his leadership and contribution to driving growth in India by strengthening our presence and accelerating innovation in the country,” said Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer.

He added, “Savi’s leadership experience, technical knowledge, and ability to work through complex challenges and build strong collaboration across teams, have played a pivotal role in his success at Qualcomm. In his new role, Savi will continue to drive growth in one of the fastest growing economies, supporting India’s digital transformation and the development of its domestic technology innovation capabilities. He will continue driving our efforts towards furthering the semiconductor and start-up ecosystem in India by leveraging the strength and scale of Qualcomm’s innovations and technology assets. In addition, he will be focused on accelerating transformation in areas such as 5G, AI, IoT and Automotive, building on our strong engineering presence and brand in the India market.”

Savi Soin, the newly appointed President of Qualcomm India, expressed his excitement about returning to his home country. He sees India as a key player in driving global digital transformation due to its scale and resources. Soin's objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem and leverage Qualcomm's technology innovations to accelerate this transformation across various sectors.