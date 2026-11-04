Qualcomm-SpaceX deal: Starlink mobile prepares to challenge AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

Qualcomm has not disclosed the financial terms of the agreement. However, the company described it as “this is our biggest 5G deal yet”, highlighting its growing presence in telecommunications infrastructure beyond its traditional smartphone chip business.

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Qualcomm expands beyond smartphone chips

The agreement strengthens Qualcomm’s position in the telecommunications infrastructure market, where it will compete with established technology suppliers such as Marvell, Broadcom and Intel. Best known for developing chips that power smartphones, Qualcomm has been expanding into technologies used in cellular networks.

The company already supports 5G networks in countries including Japan and Vietnam. Its latest partnership with SpaceX could diversify its business by increasing its exposure to telecom infrastructure.

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The technology will aim to improve network coverage, capacity and spectral efficiency. Advanced beamforming technology will help direct wireless signals towards users, enabling more efficient use of licensed spectrum. The network will feature a flexible, multi-band architecture, with the initial rollout focused on terrestrial 5G services.

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SpaceX targets AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

SpaceX plans to combine satellite connectivity with a ground-based cellular network to establish a nationwide wireless service. The move would put the company in direct competition with America’s three major mobile operators.

The company has been advancing its plans through spectrum acquisitions and discussions with cell tower firms to expand its terrestrial infrastructure. Qualcomm’s technology is expected to play a key role in developing the network’s base stations.

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In a statement on November 4, Starlink Senior Vice President Michael Nicolls said, “We shouldn't live in a time where phone calls are still dropping whether you're at home or on-the-go.”

He added that Starlink was building “the first fully-integrated nationwide satellite and terrestrial network that will keep people connected no matter where they are.”

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Investment challenges ahead

Building a nationwide wireless network will require substantial investment, infrastructure expansion and competition with operators that have spent decades developing their networks and customer bases.

The rollout across tens of thousands of sites is expected to begin in 2027 and continue over multiple years. While the initial focus will be terrestrial 5G, the flexible architecture could accommodate future connectivity developments.